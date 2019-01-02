Violent Cambridgeshire man with short temper jailed after unprovoked attack

A man who bit a relative’s nose after arguing about a food shop has been jailed for more than a year.

Jason Driver, 39, was arguing with the victim, a woman in her 50s, at her home in Akeman Street, Cambridge, about items missing from their shopping list on 31 May.

Jailed: Jason Driver

She left the property to let Driver calm down but he followed her outside where he continued to shout at her before biting her nose three times, causing minor injuries.

Driver, of no fixed abode, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court after pleading guilty to causing actual bodily harm. He was handed a 15-month sentence and also made the subject of a five-year restraining order against the victim.

PC Steven McCorquodale said: “Driver is a violent man with a short temper. The attack was unprovoked and left the victim understandably shaken.”