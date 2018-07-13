Vile Peterborough paedophile showed 'not an ounce of remorse' as judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars for 'campaign of rape'

A depraved Peterborough child rapist who led a campaign of rape and abuse against youngsters as young as six will spend the three decades behind bars for his vile crimes.

Paul Chisnall (36) of Pyhill, Bretton, abused six children over a 20-year span, committing unspeakable acts against innocent victims.

VILE: Paul Chisnall

A jury convicted him of 30 offences - including 12 rapes - at a trial after his victims bravely came forward to get justice.

Today he appeared at Cambridge Crown Court where Judge David Farrell sentenced him to 30 years in prison, with a further eight years on licence after his release.

There were cheers from the public gallery as Judge Farrell passed the sentence.

But even as one of his victims sobbed in court as she told of her sleepless nights, anxiety and distress following Chisnall's horrific offending, the 36-year-old sat, alone, emotionless in the dock, staring straight ahead - and he continues to deny his vile offending.

Sentencing, Judge Farrell said Chisnall had shown 'not an ounce of remorse'. He said: "You were convicted by a jury unanimously of 30 counts of child abuse. It is among the most depraved and shocking abuse of young children.

"Your conduct can be described as a campaign of rape and abuse of innocent young children for your perverted sexual gratification."

Judge Farrell said Chisnall had made threats to the youngsters to stop them reporting the matter to police. He also said there was an element of grooming in the case.

When he opened the case to the jury, Charles Faulk, prosecuting said: " This is a highly unpleasant case of unusual depravity. The Defendant is charged with sexually abusing six children at different times over a period of many years."

When victims came forward, Chisnall was arrested, but made no comment in interview, and pleaded not guilty to all 30 charges.

Judge Farrell said Chisnall was a 'dangerous' man, and said he had considered imposing a life sentence in the case.

However, he said a determinate sentence, with a lengthy extension, would provide protection for the public, and in particular children, when he is eventually released.

He said the sentence would mean Chisnall would not be eligible for parole for 20 years - and even then would only be released if the parole board said it was safe to do so.

Angela Rafferty QC, defending, said while Chisnall continued to deny the offences, he was willing to undertake a treatment programme to prevent him from offending in the future.

Judge Farrell said this was 'a glimmer of hope - but only a glimmer,' and said any treatment and rehabilitation would take many years .

He told the packed court he was unable to legally impose multiple consecutive sentences in the case, and said there 'should be a light at the end of the tunnel' for Chisnall to work towards.

Judge Farrell praised the work of the team from Cambridgeshire police who had worked on the investigation - and also the jury who had tried the case. Six members of the jury had returned to hear the sentencing hearing.

Speaking outside court, DS Richard Stott praised the bravery of the victims for coming forward to get justice.

Chisnall was convicted of:

Five counts of rape, Seven counts of rape of a child under 13, Five counts of indecent assault, One count of assault by penetration, Three counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, Two counts of indecency with a child, Three counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, Three counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration and One count of taking indecent images of a child