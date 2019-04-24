Vigil for Sri Lanka terror attack victims at Peterborough Cathedral

Peterborough Cathedral will hold a vigil to remember victims of the terror attacks in Sri Lanka.

Suicide bombers attacked churches and hotels in the Asian country on Easter Sunday, leaving at least 359 people dead, and hundreds more injured.

On Friday evening (April 26) an outdoor vigil will be held at Peterborough Cathedral from 6pm. All are welcome to attend.

The vigil will mirror the one held on Friday, March 22 following the terrorist attack in New Zealand.

Canon Tim Alban Jones, the Vice Dean of Peterborough, said: “We welcome people of all faiths or none to come together and stand united against violence and terrorism in this short vigil.”

The Cathedral will also be holding Evening Prayer at 5.30pm before the vigil gets underway.