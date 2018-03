A man is to appear in court after a car collided with bollards and was suspended off the ground.

Police were called to Cook Avenue in Hempsted at just after 8am yesterday (Sunday, March 18) after the collision involving a black Audi.

The car after its collision in Cook Avenue. Photo: BCH Road Policing

There were no serious injuries and the car had been cleared by just before 10am.

Tomas Dabrovolskis (24) of Olive Road, Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and released on bail to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on April 25.

