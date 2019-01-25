Video shows the moment Peterborough drink driver on the wrong side of the road crashes, narrowly missing dad and baby son

A drink driver who narrowly missed a father and his baby son when he crashed his car in Peterborough last year has been jailed.

Badrul Khan, 44, was driving his black BMW 320d on the wrong side of Lincoln Road at about 11am on 19 June when he tried to swerve back into the correct lane. He drove over the left-hand lane, mounted the kerb and hit a telephone exchange box at the junction with Alma Road.

The father, who was standing by the road carrying his son, saw the vehicle approaching and made a dash for safety.

Khan ditched the vehicle and ran back to his home in Garton End Road, but was arrested by officers 40 minutes later when they visited the vehicle’s registered address and he blew 52ugs, one and a half times the legal alcohol limit.

He was found guilty today (25 January) of dangerous driving and driving while over the legal limit after standing trial at Peterborough Crown Court. He was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment and disqualified from driving for more than three and a half years.

PC Adrian Anderson said: “Thankfully, no one was hurt in this crash but it could have been a lot more serious for the pedestrians. Khan told officers in interview he had been drinking mouthwash, which is why he failed the test. He would have had to have consumed a lot of mouthwash to blow 52ugs.

“Driving while under the influence is unacceptable and we will continue to do everything we can to make our roads safer.

“We would ask people to help us by reporting anyone they believe drink drives so we can ensure they are dealt with.”

If you wish to report drink driving, Cambridgeshire police operate a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to call and report those driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

The hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7, and gives you the opportunity to supply the police with information to help reduce the number of drink drivers on our roads.

For more information about drink driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving