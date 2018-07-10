Video released of the terrifying moment armed robber pulls large knife on unsuspecting Peterborough shop staff

This is the terrifying moment a man pulls a knife out and threatens Peterborough shop staff, directing them to empty the till of cash.

Police have today, Tuesday July 10, released CCTV footage of the moment an armed man carried out a robbery at a store in Peterborough.

The knifepoint robbery in Peterborough

The man, who had his face covered, entered the Co-Op store in Southfields Drive at about 9.55pm last Tuesday, July 3, and threatened staff with a knife, demanding cash and cigarettes.

He can be seen ordering them to fill his bag before escaping on foot from the shop.

The man made off with over £200 in cash and £120 worth of cigarettes.

DC Fran Scott said: “I am appealing for witnesses who might have seen anything suspicious at the time or anyone who might recognise the clothing worn by the offender to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/11001/18 or visitwww.cambs.police.uk/report Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.