Police have released CCTV footage of a burglary at a hair salon.

The break-in at Daniel J Wenn Hair, Wisbech, happened at just after midnight on July 13.

CCTV of the burglary

The suspects entered the property but left empty-handed.

If anyone knows the identities of the two people in the footage or has any other information, they should call police on 101, quoting 35/49700/19, or report it online at www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report.