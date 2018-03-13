VIDEO: Giant haul of illicit cigarettes seized in Peterborough

Trading standards officers found hundreds of illicit cigarettes in a car in Peterborough.

Bags and boxes full of foreign cigarettes made by various companies were found in the Volkswagen in Huntley Grove on Monday afternoon.

Boxes of cigarettes found in the car

The cigarettes were found during the joint operation between Cambridgeshire police, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Trading Standards and HMRC.

Police smashed the window of the car to get at the haul.

Investigations are still ongoing to discover who the cigarettes belonged to.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: "We can confirm that a quantity of cigarettes were seized from a car in Huntley Grove on Monday following work in conjunction with Cambridgeshire Police.

"The incident has been refereed to HMRC so that further investigations can be carried out."