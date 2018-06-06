Video from 115mph police chase through Cambridgeshire shows just how close driver came to hitting train

A man who put lives at risk whilst leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Cambridgeshire at more than 115mph has been jailed.

Isaiah Eghobamien, 20, sped through Fulbourn village at 9.20pm on 25 April, travelling up to twice the legal speed limit.

Footage of the near miss with the train at a level crossing

The court heard how Eghobamien swerved past a level-crossing barrier on Station Road, Fulbourn, missing an oncoming train by seconds.

Driving along Balsham Road he then overtook an ambulance responding to an emergency before turning onto a slip road of the A11 in the wrong direction.

The pursuit continued northbound on the A11, reaching speeds of more than 115mph before exiting at Six Mile Bottom.

Whilst attempting to turn at more than 100mph, Eghobamien lost control of the vehicle and crashed, seriously injuring himself and five passengers.

JAILED: Isaiah Eghobamien

Eghobamien, of Allerton Road, Borehamwood, was sentenced to spend a year in a Young Offenders Institution after pleading guilty to dangerous driving on Wednesday (30 May) at Cambridge Crown Court.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to take an extended driving test.

Sgt Mark Dollard said: “Eghobamien failed to stop for police and avoided a serious rail collision by literally seconds. His driving was persistently dangerous, risking not only his life and the lives of his passengers, but other road users as well.

“He is lucky to be alive and will now be able to reflect on his actions and serve as a warning to others that failing to stop for police can have serious consequences.”