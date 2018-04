Police have released CCTV footage of the theft of thousands of pounds worth of mobile phones.

The four phones were taken from the O2 store in St Benedicts Court, Huntingdon, on March 28.

Do you recognise this man?

Officers are appealing for anyone who recognises the man involved to come forward.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CF0164140318 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org