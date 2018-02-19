VIDEO: CCTV released after thieves break open safe at Peterborough restaurant

Police are hunting for two people who managed to open the safe and steal money from a Peterborough restaurant.

Officer were called at 2.35am on Thursday (February 15) with reports of a burglary at a branch of Burger King in Great North Road, Alwalton.

Do you recognise this person?

At about 2am two people forced entry to the building, managed to open the safe and left with a quantity of cash.

The incident was thoroughly investigated by officers, including exploring CCTV and forensic opportunities, but no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0087510218 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

