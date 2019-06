The victim of a burglary was taken to hospital on Saturday.

Police were called to reports of an aggravated burglary in Church Street, Stanground, in which four men were reported to have broken into a house and attacked two of the occupants.

Police news

Officers attended and a crime scene was put in place to allow an investigation to take place.

One of the victims was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with minor injuries, a police spokesman said.