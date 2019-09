A man suffered serious injuries after being assaulted in Bourne on Saturday morning.

Lincolnshire Police said it was are appealing for witnesses to the incident that occurred at approximately 3am in South Street.

Police news

The victim, a man in his 40s, was approached by a male who assaulted him and left him with an injury to his arm.

A police spokesperson said the victim wsuffered “GBH-level injuries”.

Anyone with information should call 101 and give the crime number 19000465726.