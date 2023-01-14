A 47-year-old woman who died in Wisbech on January 10 has been named as Eliza Bibby.

Two people, a 45-year-old man, of no fixed address, and a 42-year-old woman, from Wisbech, remain in custody in King’s Lynn after being arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday (January 12).

A post-mortem has concluded that Mrs Bibby died of multiple stab wounds.

Police found a body inside a property on Beechwood Road. Photo: Adam Fairbrother.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 6.33am on Tuesday morning with reports that her body had been found at her home in Beechwood Road.

DI Lee Martin, from the Major Crime Unit, said: “I am still urging anyone who has any information to contact us.

“We believe this to have been a targeted attack, however, patrols continue in the local area to ease any concerns residents may have”.

“Anyone with information should report it online or via the web chat service and quote Operation Aerospace.