Victim left battered, bruised and terrified by shocking ‘mob attack’ by 40 youths in Peterborough

A teenage girl was left battered, bruised and terrified after a shocking gang attack in Peterborough city centre involving up to 40 youths that also left four people who came to her aid injured.

Hope Clough (16) was enjoying a Saturday evening in the city with her friends when the incident started near McDonalds at about 8.30pm. It ended with a gang of 40 people involved in a fight near the Magistrates’ Court.

Cathedral Square

Andy Simmons, one of the people who came to Hope’s aid, described the incident as one of the most shocking he had seen, saying it was like the city centre had been turned into ‘gangland.’

Hope said other than losing ‘a few chunks of hair’ in the incident, she had not suffered any serious injuries.

She said: “A while back I was beaten up by one of the girls. I was outside McDonalds with friends when some of her friends came up to me and started asking why I had said something about it.

“I went into McDonalds and was having a break down – I was in tears. A woman came up to me, who had seen what happened, and asked if I wanted to leave. A few of other adults joined her and we left – but as we were walking through the square she was dragged down to the ground by her hair. A bit further down Bridge Street one of the group got in front of us, and pulled me to the floor by my hair. I got up and one of the men just told me to run – I ran across the road and to Asda. The adults who came to help didn’t know me, but I really want to thank them for coming to help.”

Mr Simmons tweeted about the incident, and said: “I’ve Never seen such a nasty attack on a young girl like I’ve just seen in the city centre just now ! 30 - 40 teenagers five girls and four of us trying to help.”

He added: “It was disgusting. It was gangland out there.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.