Police recovered two knives from a 'very violent' man arrested near Sawtry for drink driving this morning.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving on the B1090 near Sawtry at about 12.30am today, Tuesday January 23.

Police tweeted: "Very violent male arrested for drink driving in Huntingdon at taser point."

A police spokesman confirmed a taser was not deployed but that the man remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.