The Road Policing Unit, which covers the Peterborough area, has made some interesting finds on our roads this week.

Officers pulled over an illegal supercar and a tax driver who was caught on his phone but claimed he could use it while in his cab because he was a ‘professional driver’.

Police across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) issued the pictures on their social media account as part of their crack down on poor driving.

The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of images taken by those police officers in the region – some might raise some eyebrows.

1. Stolen vehicle - driver escapes on foot This vehicle with cloned plates - which was stolen in a burglary - was clocked by officers before it immediately drove off. It crashed within seconds - but the driver escaped on foot. Photo: BCH

2. 'Professional driver' caught on phone When officers saw this Peterborough taxi driver on his phone he used the excuse that he was a 'professional driver'. The driver was issued with a ticket - as well as six points and a £200 fine. Photo: BCH

3. Vehicle stopped using stinger Intel alerted officers to the whereabouts of this vehicle with cloned plates. Officers were able to intercept and stop the vehicle by deploying a stinger. The driver had no licence or insurance. Driver detained and the vehicle and plates seized. Photo: BCH

4. Overturned vehicle Officers thanked drivers for their patience as they worked to clear this closed road due to an overturned goods vehicle this week. Photo: BCH