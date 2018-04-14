US serviceman arrested for drink driving after police chase down A1m near Peterborough

A US serviceman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a police pursuit down the A1m near Peterborough this morning.

The chase took place in the early hours of this morning, Saturday April 14, after the man failed to stop for officers.

The pursuit finally came to a halt near Sawtry when police managed to box the vehicle in, although one of the police's marked BMW X5 traffic cars was damaged in the process as the man attempted to flee.

The man was arrested for for drink driving, failing to stop and having no insurance.