Urgent warning after fake police officer spotted 'pulling over' drivers in Peterborough

Police are warning residents about a man pretending to be a police officer and pulling over motorists in Peterborough

Officers were called on Tuesday July 17 to reports of a man driving a 06 registered blue Seat and pulling over members of the public at around 8pm in Bretton Gate.

Crime News

The car was fitted with blue lights in the windscreen and the driver is described as wearing black trousers, a white shirt, black tie and a high visibility jacket.

PC Stuart Appleton said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen this man pulling drivers over and would like to speak to an Audi driver we believe the man stopped.

“It is concerning that someone may be imitating a police officer and we are keen to establish the facts around this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.