Urgent appeal to find woman missing from Peterborough City Hospital

Police are appealing for information about a woman who has gone missing from Peterborough City Hospital in the early hours of this morning.

The woman, who officers believe is called Samantha Greene and is 31-years-old, admitted herself to the hospital but left at about 3.40am on Sunday, February 25.

It is possible that she has links to Yaxley and also the Manchester area. She was last seen wearing a long black Puffa style jacket and has long brown hair, glasses.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen her or knows where she is should contact police immediately.

Officers would also appeal directly to the woman to get in touch and let them know she is safe.