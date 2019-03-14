Urgent appeal to find man wanted for GBH in Spalding

Police have launched a manhunt for James Ellis who is wanted for a GBH.

The incident, in Spalding, took place on March 9 and Ellis is also wanted for a breach of bail conditions for a separate offence.

Have you seen James Ellis?

At 4.30am a man was attacked with a knife and sustained a facial injury. He was taken to hospital. This happened following an altercation on Double Street. The victim is in his 20s.

If you have seen him or know where he is please call police on 101.

To report anonymously, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.