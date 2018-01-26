URGENT APPEAL: Peterborough prisoner convicted for attempted rape, battery and sexual assault escapes - do not approach

A prisoner convicted of attempted rape, battery and sexual assault is on the run from Peterborough prison this evening, Friday, January 26.

Gintautas Urbonas, 51, is currently serving a 12 year sentence at HMP Peterborough.

Members of the public are urged not to approach him but to call police immediately with any information regarding his whereabouts.

If anyone does have information and is harbouring him they put themselves at risk of prosecution from the police.

Anyone with information should call police on 999.