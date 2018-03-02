Urgent appeal launched to trace missing teenage girl with Peterborough links

Police have launched an urgent appeal to trace a teenage girl with links to Peterborough who has gone missing.

Shannon Cottrell (16) was last seen outside the Jesus Army Centre in Lower Mounts, Northampton at 8pm yesterday (Thursday, March 1).

Police - who have said they are extremely concerned for her safety in the freezing weather - said she has links to Cambridgeshire - specifically Peterborough.

Shannon, who is from the Doncaster area and also has links to Hull, is of medium build with red-dark brown hair.

The teenager was last seen wearing a grey woolly hat, a red coat, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers. She speaks with a northern accent.

Detective Inspector Dave Harley, of Northamptonshire Police, said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Shannon's safety. She has not been seen since yesterday evening and it was an extremely cold night.

“Shannon has links to south and east Yorkshire and also Cambridgeshire, and it’s possible she may have travelled or attempted to travel to these areas.

“However, it’s also possible she has travelled to another part of the country and we are appealing for Shannon or anyone who may have seen her to make contact with police immediately.”

