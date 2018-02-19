UPDATE: Man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after crashing into roundabout in Peterborough

A man who was taken to hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a roundabout has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Police were called at 4.51am on Sunday (February 18) to reports of a car being “demolished on the roundabout” at Bretton Way, near Sturrock Way, where Smiths Motor Group is located.

The driver suffered serious but not-life threatening injuries, according to a police spokesman.

Fire and ambulance crews also attended the scene, with the driver being taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said firefighters released one person from the car after it had “veered off the road and collided with a tree.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “An ambulance crew, ambulance officer and response car from Magpas were dispatched to a report of a man who was trapped.

“They treated a man who had a leg injury. He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further care. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.”

RELATED

Serious injury after car ‘demolished on roundabout’ in Peterborough