UPDATE: Man arrested following stabbing in Whittlesey town centre

A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Whittlesey during the Straw Bear Festival.

Officers on patrol in Whittlesey during the festival received reports at 3.35pm yesterday, Saturday January 13, that a man had been assaulted in Market Street.

The officers discovered the man had been stabbed.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries and is in a stable condition.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and remains at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

A police cordon was put up close to the Quin’s Bar and forensic officers have been at the scene.

Anyone with information about the attack should contact Peterborough CID on 101.