UPDATE: Detectives appeal for witnesses to come forward after 15-year-old stabbed in daylight at Peterborough recreation ground

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a teenager was stabbed in daylight in Peterborough yesterday (Thursday, December 28).

The incident happened at around 3.30pm when the 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Fulbridge Road at the recreation ground.

A police cordon at Fulbridge Road Recreation Ground

Officers are aware there were other witnesses in the area and are appealing to them and anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

The 15-year-old boy was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries and has since been transferred to Papworth Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Det Insp Nikki Hall said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Fulbridge Road area yesterday afternoon or who has information about those responsible for this assault.”

Officers will be in the Fulbridge Road area this afternoon talking to people and trying to identify witnesses to the assault.

Forensics officers at Fulbridge Road Recreation Ground on the day of the attack

At this stage officers are treating this as an isolated incident.

Anyone with information should contact 101 or report online via www.cambs.police.uk/reportquoting CC-28122017-0303.

