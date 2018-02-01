UPDATE: Armed police sent to Peterborough centre after reports of men carrying knives

Armed police have been called to reports of two men carrying knives by a centre in Peterborough,

Cambridgeshire Constabulary were called at 3.33pm this afternoon (Thursday, February 1) after men with knives were seen in the area of the Herlington Centre in Orton Malborne.

The armed officers have not located the men but are currently at the scene talking to a witness.

One of the men is described as white and the other as black.

One man is said to be wearing a beanie hat and both are said to be wearing dark clothing.