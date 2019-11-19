Unlawful immigration arrest on A14 as three people taken to hospital

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration after eight people were reportedly found in a lorry on the A14.

Police were called at just after noon today (Tuesday) to reports of concerns for eight people travelling in a lorry on the A14.

Officers stopped the vehicle near Brampton Hut, while an air ambulance attended the scene with the road closed for the emergency services.

Three people have been taken to hospital but no one is believed to be seriously injured, a police spokesperson said.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration with immigration services notified.

An investigation is now underway.

Police were also called at noon to reports of a collision involving two lorries and a van on the A14 at Huntingdon.

No injuries have been reported.

