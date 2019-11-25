Uninsured Peterborough driver tried to hide from police by driving with no lights on at night

A driver with no insurance or licence was stopped in Peterborough - after trying to hide from police by driving with their lights switched off at night.

The motorist was stopped by officers on the bus route in the Ortons last night (Sunday).

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “Whilst on patrol around the Orton’s last night, officers noticed a vehicle travelling along the bus route with no lights on.

“The driver had no license or insurance, and stated ‘that’s why my lights were off.’

“Trying to blend in, by standing out.”