An uninsured motorist was stopped by police after driving on the wrong side of the road with a frosted over windscreen.

The driver was caught by police after he drove straight towards them while being unable to see properly through his windscreen.

The car stopped by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

He was stopped by the BP filling station in Bretton Way at about 1.25am this morning.

A police spokesman said: “The driver was reported and the vehicle would have been recovered from the scene.”