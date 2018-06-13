Unexplained death investigation continues after man's body is found in Peterborough house

Police are continuting to treat a man death as unexplained after a body was found at a Peterborough property.

Police were called at 10.30am on Monday, June 11, by the ambulance service with reports of a sudden death in Tyesdale, Bretton.

Officers attended the scene and the death of the man, who was in his 50s, is being treated as unexplained.

Scenes of crime officers have attended the property.

A post-mortem has now been carried out, but was inconclusive.

A police spokesman said: "The death remains unexplained pending further toxicology tests."