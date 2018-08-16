Two women jailed after 'terrifying' shop robbery armed with knife and BB gun

Two women who robbed a shop in Eynesbury armed with a knife and a BB gun have been jailed.

Chantelle Stevenson, 29, and Laura Robinson, 24, went into the branch of Londis in Naseby Gardens with their faces covered on June 9.

Stevenson jumped over the counter and banged the gun on the top of the till, demanding it was opened. The member of staff claimed she didn’t know how and managed to flee, raising the alarm at the hairdresser’s next door.

The pair stole a bottle of vodka and a bottle of Pimms and made off in a Vauxhall Astra. The number plate details were provided to the police by the member of staff and later that morning Stevenson and Robinson were found in the vehicle at a Tesco Express carpark in Great North Road, Eaton Socon.

When Stevenson was searched the BB gun was found in her waistband. The knife and two bottles of alcohol were also in the car.

Stevenson, of no fixed abode, admitted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and Robinson, also of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a knife in a public place.

At Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (15 August), Stevenson was sentenced to four years and eight months for robbery and a year and three months for the firearms offence to run concurrently. Robinson was sentenced to four years for robbery and eight months for the possession of the knife, to run concurrently.

Detective Constable Karen Lunn said: “This was a terrifying experience for the member of staff but her quick thinking enabled her to get out of the premises to safety. Noting the registration plate also undoubtedly helped to apprehend Stevenson and Robinson.

“Robberies of local businesses can have a huge impact on hard-working people in our communities and we will continue to do all we can to bring those responsible to justice.”