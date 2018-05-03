Two tonnes of solar panels stolen from property near Market Deeping

Thieves got away with two tonnes of solar panels in a raid near Market Deeping.

100 panels, along with power inverters worth a total of £50,000 were stolen from a property in Casewick, between Market Deeping and Stamford, on March 26.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire police said; "The theft took place during the early hours of Monday 26 March, as the resident in Casewick Park was disturbed at 5.15am and realised one panel had been left behind and was hanging down from the property.

"It is believed 100 panels were stolen so a large van or truck would have been required to take the panels. It is also believed the suspects head off in the direction of Uffington, east of Stamford."

Anyone with information is asked to call Lincolnshire police on 101, quoting reference 18000138832, emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk using the same reference number, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.