Two Peterborough men charged after robbing and seriously injuring taxi driver in Orton Malborne

Two men have been charged after robbing a Peterborough taxi driver, leaving him in hospital with serious injuries.

Daniel Cousins, 31, of Herlington, Peterborough, has been charged with robbery, dangerous driving, possession of a knife in a public place and driving without insurance.

Armed police responded to the incident in Peterborough

Mihlali Jekwa, 22, of Montagu Road, Peterborough, has been charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.

Armed police were called at 2.23am on Thursday July 19 with reports of a robbery in Bodesway, Orton Malborne.

The victim, a taxi driver, was attacked by two passengers who then made off in his car, a red Skoda Octavia.

Officers located the stolen car in Paston Lane and arrested two men.

The victim suffered serious but not life threatening injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

Both men will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on August 17.