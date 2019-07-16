Two people taken to hospital after being attacked in Peterborough underpass

Two people were taken to hospital after being attacked in a Peterborough underpass.

Armed police were called to the underpass near Redmile Walk in Welland at 11.11pm last night (Monday) while ambulance crews also attended.

Police at the scene

The underpass connects Eye Road to Redgate Court in Parnwell.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “A man and a woman were attacked causing serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. The attackers, two men and a woman, had left the area.

“Police officers and ambulance crews attended the scene. The two victims, who are both in their 30s, were taken to hospital for treatment.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident. An investigation is ongoing – no arrests have yet been made.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/50423/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.