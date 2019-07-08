Two people heading to court after thousands of pounds worth of cannabis discovered

Two people will be summonsed to court for cultivating cannabis after thousands of pounds worth of the drug was discovered in Wisbech.

Police discovered 56 plants at a property in Seabank Road last Thursday at around 4pm.

The cannabis discovered by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Two people were reported by officers for the offence. They will be summonsed to appear at court at a later date.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “Officers discovered 56 cannabis plants when they conducted a warrant in Seabank Road, Wisbech, at about 4pm on Thursday (July 4).

