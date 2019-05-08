Two Mercedes vans stolen overnight in Woodston

Two Mercedes vans were stolen overnight in Woodston.

The Mercedes Sprinter vans were stolen from New Road and Palmerston Road.

Police news

Police news

Community safety officer Helen O’Driscoll said: “These crimes can have a devastating impact on small businesses and tradespeople so I would urge everyone to remain vigilant and please report anything suspicious immediately via 101 or if you see a crime taking place then call 999.

“If you are a tradesperson and you would like further advice on van safety then please get in touch - helen.odriscoll@cambs.pnn.police.uk.”