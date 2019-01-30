Two men to be deported after being jailed for having false identification documents in Cambridgeshire

Have your say

Two men who had false identification documents have each been jailed for 11 weeks.

Shemsi Hasani, 29, and Atanas Krasimirov, 36, were pulled over by road policing officers in Mill Road, Cambridge, on December 13 last year as a routine vehicle stop.

Court news

The pair were asked to produce their identification documents, however they were recognised by the officers as being false.

Both were arrested and the car searched which revealed medication and other documents with other people’s names on. A search of Hasani’s home found another Italian ID card in another name.

An investigation by officers revealed the pair were using false identifications as they had previously been removed from the UK as illegal immigrants.

Hasani, of Augustus Close in Cambridge, was charged with driving without a licence, driving without insurance and possessing false identification documents.

Krasimirov, of Maitland Avenue in Cambridge, was charged with two counts of possessing false identification documents.

On Friday, January 25, the pair appeared at Cambridge Crown Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to the offences at a previous hearing.

They each were given 11 weeks in prison, with Hasani also being disqualified from driving for two years.

They will both be deported following their sentences being served.