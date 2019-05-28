Two men suspected of affray after fight outside Peterborough college released under investigation

Two men arrested on suspicion of affray after a fight outside City College Peterborough have been released under investigation.

The incident took place outside the Brook Street campus on Saturday, with police called at 4.15pm.

Police news

A college spokesperson said no students or staff were involved in the incident.

Police originally said on Saturday one man had been arrested, with a cordon put in place for evidence to be gathered.

But a police spokeswoman today said: “We were called at 4.15pm on Saturday (May 25) with reports of violence in Brook Street, Peterborough.

“A 30-year-old man from Cambridge received minor injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment.

“He and a 24-year-old man from Peterborough were arrested on suspicion of affray. Both have been released under investigation.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/36156/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

A college spokesperson said: “We are saddened to hear of the incident that happened outside of our college in Brook Street when we were closed on Saturday and are hearts go out to the victim of this assault and their family.

“However, we would like to assure the students and staff of City College Peterborough that this was in no way connected to the college and would like to reassure them that we continue to be committed to meeting our students needs and that they are safe in their attendance at the college.”