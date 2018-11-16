Two men released as Cambridgeshire Police continue with murder investigation following 18-year-old's death

Two men arrested after a murder investigation was launched by Cambridgeshire Police, have been released.

Police launched the investigation yesterday, Thursday November 15. after an 18-year-old man died.

Police news

He was found with a serious injury following a fight outside the Grand Arcade entrance, in St Andrews Street, Cambridge in the early hours of yesterday morning.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge but later died.

A 23-year-old man from North London, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on conditional bail until December 11.

A 20-year-old man from Cambridge who was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 35 of today or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org