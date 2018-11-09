Two men in Peterborough arrested under suspicion of causing GBH after woman taken to hospital.

Two men have been arrested under suspicion of causing GBH after a woman was taken to hospital.

Officers were called at 9.26pm yesterday (Thursday, November 8) to reports of an assault in Park Close, Thorney.

Police at the scene. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Ambulance services attended and a woman was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A man in his 50s was arrested under suspicion of causing GBH and a man in his 20s was arrested under suspicion of causing GBH and committing a public order offence.

Both men remain in Thorpe Wood Police Station.