Two men in Peterborough arrested under suspicion of causing GBH after woman taken to hospital.

Two men have been arrested under suspicion of causing GBH after a woman was taken to hospital.
Officers were called at 9.26pm yesterday (Thursday, November 8) to reports of an assault in Park Close, Thorney.
Ambulance services attended and a woman was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
A man in his 50s was arrested under suspicion of causing GBH and a man in his 20s was arrested under suspicion of causing GBH and committing a public order offence.
Both men remain in Thorpe Wood Police Station.