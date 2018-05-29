Two men hospitalised and one arrested after assault near Bourne pub

Two men were taken to Peterborough City Hospital following a serious assault in Bourne at the weekend.

Police and Ambulance were called to South Street, Bourne just before 2am on Saturday May 26, where there had been an altercation near the Masons Arms pub.

Two men aged 23 and 25, who are from the local area were assaulted and taken to Peterborough Hospital for treatment. A 16-year old local male was arrested.

Enquiries continue. Police have a number of witnesses to interview but if anyone thinks they can help officers and have not already come forward they are asked to contact 101 in confidence quoting incident number 32 of May 26.