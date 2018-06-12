Two men charged with Sam Mechelewski murder

Two of the men arrested in connection with the death of Sam Mechelewski (20) have been charged with his murder.

Jordan Shepherd (23) of Mayfly Close in Chatteris and Ashley White (20) of West End in Brampton will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday, June 13). White has also been charged with possession of cannabis.

Sam's last known movements captured on CCTV

The pair were arrested yesterday,

A man in his late teens from Huntingdon who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has released on bail until July 10.

Sam’s body was found by a member of the public at about 1pm on February 1, 2018, in a wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park. A post mortem revealed he died as a result of a stab wound.