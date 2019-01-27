Two men charged after spree of armed robberies in Cambridgeshire Fens

Have your say

Two men who were arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning (Saturday January 26) following armed robberies in March and Chatteris have been charged.

It was reported that at 8.54pm on Friday night (January 25) an attempted armed robbery occurred at Cost Cutter in St Peter’s Road, March.

Two men have been charged following the robberies

Two further armed robberies then took place at 8.58pm at Robin Hood Service Station in Wimblington Road, March, and at 9.18pm at Applegreen Petrogas in West Park Street, Chatteris.

Michael Esaw, 31, of Low Road, Fenstanton, and Craig Downer, 28, of York Road, Wisbech, have both been charged with three counts of attempted armed robbery.

They have been remanded to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday January 28).