Two men arrested in connection with a stabbing in Peterborough have been bailed by police.

A 29-year-old man from Whittlesey and a 31-year-old man from London were arrested by police after the incident in Harlton Close in Stanground on Sunday evening.

A man was left in a serious condition in hospital after the incident.

Today (Tuesday) a police spokesman confirmed the two men had been bailed to attend Thorpe Wood Police Station on 9 March.