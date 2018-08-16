Two men arrested on suspicion of man's murder in Peterborough

Two men have been arrested on suspicion on murder after a death in Peterborough.

Police were called at 10.08am on Tuesday, August 14, with reports of a sudden death in All Saints Road, Peterborough.



The death of the man in his 40s is being treated as unexplained and an investigation is ongoing.

Police news

A post mortem examination was carried out yesterday, Wednesday August 15, and police are awaiting the results.



Two men in their 40s from Peterborough were arrested on suspicion of murder and have since been released under investigation.