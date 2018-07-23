Two men arrested at scene of suspected burglary at Peterborough Museum released without charge

Two men arrested at the scene of a suspected burglary at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery have been released with no further action taken.

Two men were arrested after police responded to a call reporting an ongoing burglary at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery in Priestgate at 10.16pm on Thursday July 19.

A spokesman for Vivacity which runs the museum said: "Peterborough Police attended Peterborough Museum overnight in response to a break-in alert. We're able to confirm that none of the collections or objects housed in the building were compromised and remain safe.

"A window was smashed but all of our security systems responded as they were intended to do. The Museum is open today as normal."

Police have now released the men and no further action will be taken, but a tweet from Andy Cave, director of Peterborough based Hunt and Coombs solicitors suggests the two men were museum cleaners.

A police spokesman said the case remains open.