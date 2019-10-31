Two men arrested after van owners in four counties targeted by thieves

Two men have been arrested after a series of van thefts across four counties.

A “significant” number of stolen power and work tools were recovered after a recent raid, Lincolnshire Police said, following numerous thefts in Stamford, Bourne and elsewhere.

The warrant was executed in Corby on Tuesday, with two men from Corby being arrested.

Lincolnshire Police said: “We are now working with Leicestershire Police and Northamptonshire Police to try to identify the property and will begin the steady process of trying to reunite it with owners.

“If you have reported a theft we will be in touch. We are aware that van owners in four counties have been affected.”

