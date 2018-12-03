Two men arrested after thefts from vehicles in Peterborough

Two men have been arrested after thefts from motor vehicles in Eye, Peterborough.

The men, aged 19 and 28, have been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station later this month while the police investigation continues.

Police are looking to return items to vehicle owners

A number of items have been recovered and police are working to identify the owners.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for any residents in the Eye area who have CCTV footage of vehicle break ins, who have witnessed an offence of this nature or had items stolen from vehicles, to contact us online at www.cambs.police.uk/report and quote 35/47879/18, or call us on 101.”