Two men have been arrested after a series of non-dwelling burglaries and thefts in Chatteris and March.

Both men were arrested on Friday and have now been charged.

One was charged with three offences and remanded in custody. The other was charged for two offences and bailed.

Cambridgeshire police said: “Patrols will continue in these areas to deter those that are intent on taking opportunities to steal.”